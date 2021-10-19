Man attempts self-immolation on Vadodara court premises

A man attempted self-immolation on the Vadodara district court premises on Monday and was rushed to the Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS)-run Gotri medical college with minor burn injuries on his back.

On Monday afternoon, the man poured petrol on his back and lit himself with a cigarette lighter. The lawyers present in the court premises rushed to his rescue and managed to put off the flames but the man sustained burn injuries on his back.

He was immediately rushed in an ambulance to the Gotri medical college, where he identified himself as a resident of Waghodia road. The man is said to be stable.

The man told reporters that his brother had been arrested in a case but the lawyers had not been paying heed to his questions.

“The lawyers have been telling me to approach the Supreme Court. Not a single lawyer is answering my questions or explaining the case. What is a poor man supposed to do for his brother? He has been booked in several cases,” he said.

The police have initiated a probe into the reasons behind the self-immolation bid.