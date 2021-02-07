scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 06, 2021
Latest news

Ahmedabad: Man arrested with over Rs 3 lakh cash, dagger

Given the ongoing preparation for the civic body polls, the police are probing if the money was meant for cash-for-votes for any party, officials said.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara | February 7, 2021 3:18:23 am
Bharwad has been booked under section 135 of the Gujarat Police Act for contravention of rules in place.

VADODARA POLICE arrested a man allegedly carrying Rs 3.09 lakh cash, a dagger and a “lighter that resembled a revolver” in a car during the night curfew hours at Waghodia Road area of the city Saturday.

According to police, the accused, Ganu Bharwad, a resident of Waghodia Road in the city, was found in possession of an 11-inch-long dagger placed in a black cover, a lighter in the shape of a revolver as well as cash worth Rs 3.09 lakh. Police have also confiscated a light utility vehicle the accused was driving, making the total seized goods worth Rs 9.36 lakh.

V S Kolcha, Police Inspector of Panigate police station, said, “The accused was spotted by a night patrol team as he was out during curfew hours. On checking the car, the police found the cash, dagger, and what appeared to be a revolver but turned out to be a cigarette lighter. He was unable to explain why he was carrying such a huge amount of cash with him.”

Click here for more

Given the ongoing preparation for the civic body polls, the police are probing if the money was meant for cash-for-votes for any party, officials said. Bharwad has been booked under section 135 of the Gujarat Police Act for contravention of rules in place.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 06: Latest News

Advertisement