Ahmedabad: Man arrested with over Rs 3 lakh cash, dagger

VADODARA POLICE arrested a man allegedly carrying Rs 3.09 lakh cash, a dagger and a “lighter that resembled a revolver” in a car during the night curfew hours at Waghodia Road area of the city Saturday.

According to police, the accused, Ganu Bharwad, a resident of Waghodia Road in the city, was found in possession of an 11-inch-long dagger placed in a black cover, a lighter in the shape of a revolver as well as cash worth Rs 3.09 lakh. Police have also confiscated a light utility vehicle the accused was driving, making the total seized goods worth Rs 9.36 lakh.

V S Kolcha, Police Inspector of Panigate police station, said, “The accused was spotted by a night patrol team as he was out during curfew hours. On checking the car, the police found the cash, dagger, and what appeared to be a revolver but turned out to be a cigarette lighter. He was unable to explain why he was carrying such a huge amount of cash with him.”

Given the ongoing preparation for the civic body polls, the police are probing if the money was meant for cash-for-votes for any party, officials said. Bharwad has been booked under section 135 of the Gujarat Police Act for contravention of rules in place.