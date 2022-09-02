scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Man arrested with MD drugs worth Rs 18 lakh in Ahmedabad

According to police, the DCB team apprehended 28-year-old Shahrukh Khan Pathan, a resident of Himmatnagar in Sabarkantha, with a consignment of narcotics near Fatehwadi canal road in Juhapura of Ahmedabad.

Pathan was allegedly found in possession of 186.89 gram of MD drugs worth Rs 18.68 lakh.

The Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) Thursday arrested one person for allegedly being in possession of 186 gram of mephedrone (MD) drugs worth Rs 18 lakh in the city.  According to police, the DCB team apprehended 28-year-old Shahrukh Khan Pathan, a resident of Himmatnagar in Sabarkantha, with a consignment of narcotics near Fatehwadi canal road in Juhapura of Ahmedabad.

Pathan was allegedly found in possession of 186.89 gram of MD drugs worth Rs 18.68 lakh.

“Pathan was earlier a JCB machine driver and had gotten addicted to MD drugs after which he got in touch with the peddlers. He told us that a person named Badshah from Rajasthan had delivered a drug consignment to his house in Himmatnagar and had asked him to deliver it to Juhapura. Pathan was supposed to receive Rs 20,000 as a commission for smuggling the consignment,” said a senior official of Ahmedabad DCB.

“We booked him under the NDPS Act and further investigation is going on in the case,” the official added. ens

POCSO court convicts youth, quotes Mahabharata in order

