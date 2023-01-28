Man held after ‘wife dies by suicide’ with note on hand alleging torture

Police on Friday arrested one person in Surat after his wife allegedly died by suicide with a note written in Hindi on her left hand claiming that her husband’s torture drove her to take the extreme step.

The woman, a resident of Parvatgam area in Limbayat and identified as Sitadevi (28), a native of Jharkhand, allegedly died by hanging at her house on January 25, police said.

According to police, she got married to Praveen Goswami, a resident of a nearby village in Jharkhand, in 2014. After marriage, the couple shifted to Surat. Praveen drives an auto and the couple has two children — a six-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son.

The police said the preliminary investigation revealed that Praveen did not allow Sitadevi to meet her family members or interact with the neighbours.

The police added that in 2018, her mother Shantidevi had come down to Surat to visit her son Basudev Goswami in Godadara area and one day the duo had gone to see Sitadevi. Praveen had then objected to their presence and beat his brother-in-law and had driven them out of his house at night.

In 2022, Sitadevi had left her husband’s home along with her children and had started staying at her maternal home but Praveen apologised and brought her back to Surat. However, the mental and physical torture soon resumed, said the police.