Man arrested for ‘murder of wife’ in Ahmedabad

A 45-year-old man from West Bengal was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in Isanpur area of Ahmedabad city.

According to police, Kamrul Shaikh, a resident of Chandola Talav in Isanpur and native of Kolkata, allegedly strangulated his wife Marina Bibi Shaikh to death on December 25.

“The body of the victim was found at her rented residence on the night of December 25 with strangulation marks and the main accused her husband said a senior police official at Ahmedabad DCB.Kamrul was absconding.”

“Today a team of Ahmedabad Police Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) arrested the accused from Isanpur,” he added.

The police official also said that Shaikh confessed during interrogation that his wife had a house in Kolkata in her name and he wanted her to transfer the rights to him.

“The duo had a fight a few days ago and they were staying separately in rented residence at Chandola Talav for the past four days,” he said

“The accused murdered his wife in a fit of rage after he came to her residence on Saturday,” the official also added.