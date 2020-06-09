Man arrested for trying to extort Rs 20 lakh by threatening ‘murder by Naxals’: Police

Police said that the arrested accused had a fallout with his former colleague named Sumit, after which he was fired from his job. (Representational Image) Police said that the arrested accused had a fallout with his former colleague named Sumit, after which he was fired from his job. (Representational Image)

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly writing a threat letter to a family based in Satellite area of the city, seeking Rs 20 lakh as extortion in order to take revenge from his former colleague.

According to police, a complaint was registered at Satellite Police station on June 4, wherein a handwritten letter was found at the gate of a bungalow in Satellite area. In the letter, an extortion amount of Rs 20 lakh was demanded and threats such as “rape of daughter” and “murder of entire family by Naxals” were mentioned, police said. The letter then mentioned the extortionist as one Sumit and a phone number was also listed.

According to officials of Detection of Crime Branch (DCB), Anup Gajbhiye (35) — a resident of Bopal and native of Bhandara in Maharashtra — was arrested in this connection on Tuesday. Police said that the arrested accused had a fallout with his former colleague named Sumit, after which he was fired from his job. He wanted to take revenge from Sumit and therefore, wrote Sumit’s name and number on the threat letter.

“Anup used to work in a tea shop, where he had a fight with Sumit and was fired. He wanted to take revenge from Sumit, so he wrote a threat letter in general. Without doing any recce of the house or the target family, he dropped the letter outside one of the bungalows in Satellite with Sumit’s name and number. There is no connection of Anup with the victims and he has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 507 for criminal intimidation by anonymous communication,” said PD Darji, in-charge officer, Satellite police station.

