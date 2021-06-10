Man arrested for ‘selling’ 42 fake vials of mucormycosis drug

As per police, Parmar wanted the drug for a friend of him who was suffering from mucormycosis and was admitted in Rajkot based Synergy Hospital. (Representational)

A 24-year-old man from Surendranagar was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly selling 42 fake vials of amphotericin B injections, needed for treatment of mucormycosis, to a patient.

According to police, Hitesh Makwana, a native of Visvadi village in Surendranagar, was held by a team of Amraiwadi police station for allegedly supplying 42 vials of amphotericin B injections to Ahmedabad based Niket Parmar. As per police, Parmar wanted the drug for a friend of him who was suffering from mucormycosis and was admitted in Rajkot based Synergy Hospital.

“On May 30 and May 31, Niket Parmar was given 42 vials of amphotericin B at Jogeshwari road in Amraiwadi for Rs 7,97,000. When Parmar gave the injection vials to the doctors at Synergy Hospital, he was told by the doctors that the patient was administered 20 vials first, however, his condition started deteriorating after which the doctors refused to give the remaining 22 vials,” said a police officer.

“After Parmar got suspicious, he approached the Amraiwadi police station with the remaining 22 vials and the drugs was sent to the drug inspector for tests. Meanwhile, the accused Makwana was arrested on Wednesday and according to him he had procured the vials from one Nitin Rajasthani who remains absconding as of now,” the officer added.

Both Makwana and Rajasthani have been booked under IPC sections 420 for fraud, 120B for criminal conspiracy and sections of the Essential Commodities Act and Disaster Management Act.