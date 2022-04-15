Man arrested for ‘murdering’ woman in Chhota Udepur

Chhota Udepur district police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly murdering a woman, with whom he was in a relationship, police said. The woman’s body was found in Atrauli village of Chhota Udepur taluka of the district on April 12.

Police said that the accused, Karshan Rathwa, 25, had suspected that the deceased, Leela Rathwa, had an affair and decided to strangulate her.

Leela, 23, a native of Sanada village was travelling with the accused on his motorcycle on April 12, when the incident happened, police said.

“The two were in a relationship and were planning to get married. But the accused had begun suspecting the victim of cheating him. On April 12, he was taking her along to his village in Atrauli from Chhota Udepur, when she received a call on her phone from another man. It triggered the accused and he questioned her about the affair. They had a fight and he strangulated her at the spot… Thereafter, he hid her body in a field and went back to his house,” Superintendent of Police, Chhota Udepur, Dharmendra Sharma told The Indian Express.

Sharma said that the officials of the Rangpur police station and the LCB began an investigation to first identify the deceased.

“We were able to identify her the following day after the autopsy was conducted and it was clear that she had died due to strangulation… The accused was a prime suspect due to the circumstantial evidence against him. When we apprehended him, he also had injury marks on him… He eventually confessed to killing her,” Sharma said.