Man arrested for murder of BRTS staffer in Ahmedabad

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the murder of a Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) staffer at Ramol area in the city recently.

According to police, BRTS staffer Jatin Parmar posted at BRTS bus stand at CTM crossroads of Ahmedabad was allegedly assaulted outside his office on January 24 night by a group of five-six persons. Jatin succumbed to injuries later and a case of murder was lodged at Ramol police station.

On Wednesday, a team of Ahmedabad Police Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) arrested Jayraj Singh Chauhan alias Jayesh, a resident of Khokhara in Ahmedabad, for the murder.

“On January 24 night, Jayraj was travelling in his Verna car with his accomplice Ashish Tomar from CTM crossroads to Jashodnagar. Chauhan illegally wanted to drive on the BRTS bus route and picked up a fight with BRTS staffer Jatin who had locked the route road. Later, Chauhan called up his three friends and assaulted Jatin, resulting in his death,” said a senior DCB officer adding Chauhan was earlier booked in multiple cases of prohibition and assault.