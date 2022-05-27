Man arrested for ‘looting’ Rs 47 lakh from his company

Days after the theft of Rs 47 lakh in cash from a company’s office in Kagdapith of Ahmedabad, the Crime Branch on Thursday arrested the accused, who is an employee of the firm, from the city.

The 27-year-old accused, Manish Kumar Sharma, had gone on a two-week-long “fun trip” with the looted money, police said.

According to police, Sharma, a native of Bhind in Madhya Pradesh and resident of Kagdapith, was an employee at Saraogi Super Sales company at Hirabhai Market for the past seven years.

On May 14 morning, the company’s staff found cash worth Rs 47 lakh missing from its lockers. Sharma, who was responsible for the cash, went on an unexplained leave from May 14.

According to Ahmedabad City Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB), Sharma was nabbed on Wednesday night at CTM crossroads near the Ahmedabad-Vadodara expressway. Police recovered only Rs 38 lakh along with few electronic items, cellphones and garments from the accused..

“The accused first purchased Iphone 13, then Samsung Keyboard Android Phone, JBL Speakers and then went on a garment shopping spree at Reliance Trend Showroom. He booked a flight to Delhi and stayed two days over there. Then he returned to Ahmedabad and went to Mumbai and Goa… He was planning to leave for Vadodara when we nabbed him,” said a official of Ahmedabad DCB.