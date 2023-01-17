scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Man arrested for killing brother over picking tomatoes from family field

Kashiram and Mashiram engaged in a heated argument when the former picked tomatoes from the family field at the Dhavalveer village in Narmada district.

Kashiram had breathed his last while being treated at the new Surat Civil Hospital while his son Rakesh filed a First Information Report (Representational Image )
Listen to this article
Man arrested for killing brother over picking tomatoes from family field
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Dediapada police in Gujarat Monday arrested a 56-year-old man for allegedly killing his brother in a quarrel over picking tomatoes from their fields on January 6. The accused, Mashiram Kayla Vasava, absconded after allegedly stabbing to death his brother Kashiram Vasava, 58, the police said.

Kashiram had breathed his last while being treated at the new Surat Civil Hospital while his son Rakesh filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the Dediapada police station. According to the FIR, Kashiram and Mashiram engaged in a heated argument when the former picked tomatoes from the family field at the Dhavalveer village in Narmada district.

“When Kashiram returned with some tomatoes from the field, Mashiram accosted him and questioned why he was picking the tomatoes. The two were involved in an argument and matters escalated as an enraged Mashiram pulled out a sharp knife and stabbed Kashiram in his stomach. As Kashiram was losing a lot of blood, the Dediapada public health centre referred him to the New Surat Civil Hospital, where he breathed his last on January 15,” said the police.

More from Ahmedabad

An officer from the Dediapada police station said the FIR, which was originally filed under IPC Sections for causing grievous injuries with weapons, has now been revised to include sections of culpable homicide amounting to murder. Mashiram was produced before the court and sent to two days in police custody for further investigation.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
Nearly half of Indian students in US are based in these six states
Nearly half of Indian students in US are based in these six states

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 18:07 IST
Next Story

BTS’ Jimin and J-Hope to attend Paris Fashion Week? Overjoyed ARMY hope V and Suga join them too: ‘Kings of fashion…’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close