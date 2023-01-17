Man arrested for killing brother over picking tomatoes from family field

The Dediapada police in Gujarat Monday arrested a 56-year-old man for allegedly killing his brother in a quarrel over picking tomatoes from their fields on January 6. The accused, Mashiram Kayla Vasava, absconded after allegedly stabbing to death his brother Kashiram Vasava, 58, the police said.

Kashiram had breathed his last while being treated at the new Surat Civil Hospital while his son Rakesh filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the Dediapada police station. According to the FIR, Kashiram and Mashiram engaged in a heated argument when the former picked tomatoes from the family field at the Dhavalveer village in Narmada district.

“When Kashiram returned with some tomatoes from the field, Mashiram accosted him and questioned why he was picking the tomatoes. The two were involved in an argument and matters escalated as an enraged Mashiram pulled out a sharp knife and stabbed Kashiram in his stomach. As Kashiram was losing a lot of blood, the Dediapada public health centre referred him to the New Surat Civil Hospital, where he breathed his last on January 15,” said the police.

An officer from the Dediapada police station said the FIR, which was originally filed under IPC Sections for causing grievous injuries with weapons, has now been revised to include sections of culpable homicide amounting to murder. Mashiram was produced before the court and sent to two days in police custody for further investigation.