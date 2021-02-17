Man arrested for dragging carcass of dog using bike

Surat police has arrested a man who allegedly tied a rope to the carcass of a stray dog and dragged it while riding pillion on a motorcycle to a disposal site of the Surat Municipal Corporation in Khajod.

Animal activists lodged a complaint with the Surat police after a video of the incident was widely shared on social media.

Police said the incident took place on Tuesday morning, when two youths travelling on a bike dragged the carcass of a stray dog that was tied to a rope held by the pillion rider near Bhagwan Mahavir College on new VIP road in Surat.

Some commuters captured a video of the incident and shared it on social media. After seeing the video, social worker and animal activist Saloni Rathi, resident of Althan area in Surat, lodged a complaint against the two youth. Police registered offences under Indian Penal Code sections 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed).

Police tracked down the accused with the vehicle number seen in the video and arrested Hitesh Patel (31), a resident of Bombay Colony in Bhata village in Choryasi taluka of Surat district.

Assistant sub-inspector of Khatodara police station, Jayesh Chaudhary, said, “We have arrested the accused… He works as Beldar (one who collects carcass of dead animals in the city area) with the Surat Municipal Corporation. He told us that he collected the carcass after a complaint and was on his way to the disposal site… According to protocol, he should have taken it in a tempo… But he said the vehicle was unavailable.”