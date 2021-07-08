Man arrested for ‘derogatory posts’ against Dalit, Muslim communities

The FIR was filed against the twitter handle ''Chowkidaar Santosh Nihalani” after a 64-year-old Dalit rights activistm Chhotabhai Rathod of Ahmedabad submitted a written complaint to Vatva GIDC PS. (Representational Image)

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell Thursday arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly posting derogatory tweets and posts against Dalit and Muslim communities on social media websites.

According to police, Santosh Nihalani, a resident of Kubernagar in Ahmedabad, was arrested by a team of Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell on Thursday after he was booked in an FIR at Vatva GIDC police station on June 6 under various sections of the IPC including 153A for promoting enmity between different groups and 500 for defamation, along with sections of The Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The FIR was filed against the twitter handle ”Chowkidaar Santosh Nihalani” after a 64-year-old Dalit rights activist Chhotabhai Rathod of Ahmedabad submitted a written complaint to Vatva GIDC PS.

“I was checking my feed on my Twitter account on May 27 when I came across this profile that used derogatory language against Dalit, Chhara and Muslim communities. In the guise of making a political comment against an opposition party, the user had used offensive words against many communities,” said Rathod in his complaint.

“It has come out in probe that the accused had used derogatory and defamatory language against political leaders, police force, Dalit, Chhaara and Muslim communities in his posts and tweets on Facebook and Twitter. He has been arrested from his residence today,” said an official of Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell.