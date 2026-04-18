Man arrested for ‘death threat’ to Bihar CM

The Ahmedabad Rural Police arrested Shekhar Krishna Yadav, 32, a native of Kharoda village of Belhar block of Banka district, Bihar, while he was ferrying goods from Ahmedabad to Mehsana.

Written by: Brendan Dabhi
2 min readAhmedabadApr 18, 2026 05:25 AM IST
Man arrested for death threat to Bihar CM, death threat to Bihar CM, death threat to Samrat Choudhary, Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary, Samrat Choudhary, Indian express news, current affairsPolice tracked Yadav’s phone to Ahmedabad, local police said that he used to switch off his phone, making it difficult to track his location. The Sanand Police then used Call Data Records to trace his location, leading to his arrest.
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A truck driver from Banka district of Bihar, working in Gujarat, was arrested on Friday for allegedly issuing a death threat to Samrat Choudhary, a day before he took oath as Chief Minister of his home state.

The Ahmedabad Rural Police arrested Shekhar Krishna Yadav, 32, a native of Kharoda village of Belhar block of Banka district, Bihar, while he was ferrying goods from Ahmedabad to Mehsana.

Yadav, a resident of Sanand taluka in Ahmedabad, was handed over to the Bihar Police. Police said Yadav allegedly called a “close aide” of Choudhary on phone on April 14 hours after the BJP leader, who was Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, was announced as the new chief minister following the resignation of Nitish Kumar as CM. Yadav allegedly threatened to shoot the new CM and challenged officials to save him if they could.

Following the threat call, an FIR was filed at Sangrampur police station in Munger, Bihar. While the Bihar Police tracked Yadav’s phone to Ahmedabad, local police said that he used to switch off his phone, making it difficult to track his location. The  Sanand Police then used Call Data Records to trace his location, leading to his arrest.

Brendan Dabhi
Brendan Dabhi

Brendan Dabhi works with The Indian Express, focusing his comprehensive reporting primarily on Gujarat. He covers the region's most critical social, legal, and administrative sectors, notably specializing at the intersection of health, social justice, and disasters. Expertise Health and Public Policy: He has deep expertise in healthcare issues, including rare diseases, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), the complex logistics of organ transplants, and public health challenges like drug-resistant TB and heat health surveillance. His on-ground reporting during the COVID-19 pandemic and Mucormycosis was critical in exposing healthcare challenges faced by marginalized communities in Gujarat. Social Justice and Legal Administration: He reports on the functioning of the legal and police system, including the impact of judicial philosophy, forensics and crucial administrative reforms (. He covers major surveillance and crackdown exercises by the Gujarat police and security on the international border. Disaster and Crisis Management: His work closely tracks how government and civic bodies respond to large-scale crises, providing essential coverage on the human and administrative fallout of disasters including cyclones, floods, conflict, major fires and reported extensively on the AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad. Civic Infrastructure and Governance: Provides timely reports on critical civic failures,  including large scale infrastructure projects by the railways and civic bodies, as well as  the enforcement of municipal regulations and their impact on residents and heritage. ... Read More

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