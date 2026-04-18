Man arrested for ‘death threat’ to Bihar CM

Police tracked Yadav’s phone to Ahmedabad, local police said that he used to switch off his phone, making it difficult to track his location. The Sanand Police then used Call Data Records to trace his location, leading to his arrest.

A truck driver from Banka district of Bihar, working in Gujarat, was arrested on Friday for allegedly issuing a death threat to Samrat Choudhary, a day before he took oath as Chief Minister of his home state.

The Ahmedabad Rural Police arrested Shekhar Krishna Yadav, 32, a native of Kharoda village of Belhar block of Banka district, Bihar, while he was ferrying goods from Ahmedabad to Mehsana.

Yadav, a resident of Sanand taluka in Ahmedabad, was handed over to the Bihar Police. Police said Yadav allegedly called a “close aide” of Choudhary on phone on April 14 hours after the BJP leader, who was Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, was announced as the new chief minister following the resignation of Nitish Kumar as CM. Yadav allegedly threatened to shoot the new CM and challenged officials to save him if they could.