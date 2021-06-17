Man arrested for ‘abetting’ suicide of 26-year-old woman

According to police, the accused has been booked under IPC 306 for abetting suicide and sections of the IT Act.

Police have booked a man for allegedly abetting suicide of a young woman in Ahmedabad by allegedly sending her obscene photographs.

According to police, the accused is a resident of Palitana in Bhavnagar, who has been booked for the suicide of a 26-year-old woman at her residence in Sarkhej of Ahmedabad on June 2 afternoon.

According to police, the family of woman has submitted evidence that on afternoon of June 2, the accused had repeatedly called the victim on WhatsApp with voice and video calls and had sent indecent pictures of the victim on her phone.

The woman was found dead by her husband on May 2 evening, who is a doctor practising at a clinic in Navrangpura of Ahmedabad. The victim is survived by her husband and two children aged five and three years.

The woman’s brother in his complaint to Sarkhej police station said, “My sister has been married for the past seven years. Initially, the couple used to live in Bhavnagar wherein they were introduced to the accused man. Later they came to Ahmedabad and settled in a society in Sarkhej. On May 2 night, my brother-in-law told me that his wife had locked herself in a room on May 2 afternoon when he was in his clinic.”

“After her body was found, we checked her phone and found that between 3:45 pm to 7:20 pm on May 2, the accused had made video and audio calls to my sister, had sent her indecent pictures of her, and kept calling her and sending her pictures till 7:20 pm. We have also received an audio clip sent by my sister to her relative a month ago regard the accused harassing her. We have submitted the evidence to police,” he added.

