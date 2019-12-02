Man arrested for ‘abducting, raping’ 8-yr-old girl in Rajkot

The accused has been identified as Hardev Mangroliya (22), a resident of Bharatnagar. (Representative Image) The accused has been identified as Hardev Mangroliya (22), a resident of Bharatnagar. (Representative Image)

HOURS AFTER an eight-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped, Rajkot city police Sunday arrested a foundry worker in connection with the crime.

The accused has been identified as Hardev Mangroliya (22), a resident of Bharatnagar, police said. Rajkot City Police Commiss-ioner Manoj Agarwal told the mediapersons that a police team rounded up 20 people, including Mangroliya, hours after the girl’s mother filed a complaint.

“During questioning, Mangroliya initially denied any involvement in it. However, when the forensic experts found blood stains on his shirt and he was interrogated further, he confessed to the crime last night,” Agarwal said while addressing a press conference on Sunday.

Agarwal said that the accused is unmarried and lives with his elder brother and sister-in-law.

“He has confessed that he has a habit of drinking. He has also admitted that he had drunk too much on the night of the crime,” he said.

Agarwal further said that they would conduct a DNA test of the blood stains found on Mangroliya’s shirt to gather more evidence.

According to the complaint, the child was asleep with her parents in a tent when Mangroliya kidnapped her at around 11:15 pm on Friday. He then allegedly took her to a nearby culvert and raped her, leaving her bleeding.

When her mother woke up after some time and found the girl missing, the family looked for her in the neighbourhood but could not find her, police said. Around an hour later, the girl came running back to the tent, police said quoting the complaint.

Footage recorded by CCTV surveillance network of the city police showed Mangroliya carrying the child on his shoulder. Around an hour later, the child can be seen running back towards her tent.

Police said that after the assault, Mangroliya escaped the spot and fell asleep on a pile of sand in the area. The police picked him up from there on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The girl was rushed to the civil hospital in Rajkot for treatment, even as Thorala police registered a case of kidnapping, rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

Agarwal said that after the incident, police have decided to intensify patrolling in the city. “We have decided that no driver of a police control-room (PCR) van will work for 24 hours at a stretch as they may sometime feel sleepy and patrolling may get affected. Instead, these drivers would now work in two shifts. Also from now on, PCR vans would not do any other work but preventive patrolling. They would not be assigned work like taking under-trials to courts, escorting VIPs etc,” the commissioner added.

Agarwal also said that they would launch a special drive to crack down on bootleggers. “From today onward, we are launching a 10-day prohibition drive. This time, besides Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), we shall also focus on country-made liquor. Additionally, we shall do intense checking of commuters between 8 pm and 10 pm by using more than 200 breath analysers,” said the CP.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App