Man arrested for circulating rumour on Facebook: Ahmedabad Police

The accused Mehboob Babu posted rumours about a military lockdown in the area. (Representational) The accused Mehboob Babu posted rumours about a military lockdown in the area. (Representational)

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell held a 50-year-old man from Nadiad in Kheda for allegedly circulating a rumour on social media regarding a “military lockdown” in Ahmedabad and Surat.

According to police, the accused Mehboob Babu — a resident of Nadiad in Kheda — had posted an update on his Facebook account by the name of ‘Gulam Husen Kaldar’ on May 28. In his post, the accused stated, “From May 31, there are chances of a military lockdown in Ahmedabad and Surat for the next 14 days so we must stock up food, vegetables, and essentials as much as we can. There are chances that CM Rupani might take charge of the situation. Kindly inform all your friends in Ahmedabad (sic).”

The accused has been booked under section 54 of the Disaster Management Act for issuing a false warning, officials said.

“The accused was detained from his house on June 1 after the IP address of the device showed his location in Nadiad,” said a police officer at Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell.

