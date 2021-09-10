Mamu Dadhi murder: Car used by assailants found

HOURS AFTER 13 men allegedly shot Mohhamed Hanif Kasmani alias Mammu Dadhi dead at Bhaktinagar Circle in Morbi town on Tuesday evening, police found one of the two cars used by the assailants abandoned in the neighbouring Wankaner taluka on Thursday.

“We found one of the two cars used by the accused abandoned at a place in Wankaner taluka and have seized the vehicle. No one has been arrested so far in this connection,” inspector BP Sonara, in charge of ‘A’ Division police station in Morbi town, said on Thursday.

Dadhi, a scrap dealer and property dealer of Morbi, was allegedly intercepted by the assailants in two cars at Bhaktinagar Circle of Morbi when he and his five friends were on their way back from Rajkot. While Dadhi was shot dead, one of his friends—Mahmad Nakum— was injured in the incident.

In his complaint, Dadhi’s son Maqbul Kasmani named Imran Chaniya alias Bottle, Rafiq Razzak Mandaviya, Arif Mir, Ismile Bloch and his brother Irfan, Riyaz Dosani, Ramiz Chaniya, Maksud Sama, Ezaz Chaniya and around four unidentified men as accused.