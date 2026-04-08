Kharge expresses regret over ‘illiterate’ remark, Gujarat BJP says apology came after backlash

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After Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday apologised for his recent “illiterate” remark made at a poll campaign rally in Kerala, the BJP’s Gujarat unit questioned the timing of the apology, which, it said, came after backlash and protests.
Kharge on Wednesday expressed regret after he allegedly called the people of Gujarat “illiterate” and stated that he always had and would continue to have the highest respect for the latter. In a post on X, Kharge said, “Some remarks of mine in a recent election speech in Kerala are being deliberately misinterpreted. Even so, I express my sincere regret. It was never my intention to hurt the sentiments of the people of Gujarat for whom I have always had and will continue to have the highest of respect.”
Later, Gujarat BJP spokesperson Anil Patel, while addressing media at Karnavati BJP Office here, alleged that Kharge was speaking at the behest of Congress’ Rahul Gandhi and that Congress had been repeatedly insulting Gujaratis and took refuge in apology when there was a backlash by the BJP.
“Kharge ji is probably reading the script written by Rahul Gandhi. Kharge ji’s heart is filled with hatred for Gujarat. What is in his heart comes to his lips. He had called Modi ji a “100-headed Ravana“, and the BJP-RSS “poisonous snakes” in Assam. There was even a statement that poisonous snakes should be eliminated before offering namaz. Rahul Gandhi, who called Gujaratis ‘scammers’, and, now, Khargeji, who calls them “fools”, too, need immediate psychological treatment,” Dr Anil Patel said.
He stated that if his intentions were not to insult Gujaratis, then why did Kharge not apologise immediately. “Calling crores of Gujaratis “illiterate and fools” is not just words, but it is a direct attack on the self-respect of 6.5 crore Gujaratis and humiliation to the dignity and pride of Gujarat. Was it necessary to wait until the controversy escalated to apologize?
Hitting out at the Congress, Patel said, “Does the Congress have any grudge against Gujaratis? Do they not see the hard work, intelligence and patriotism of Gujaratis? The holy land of Gujarat has given great sons like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Dayanand Saraswati, Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Kanhaiyalal Munshi. Today, when India is in a strong position at the global level under the leadership of Narendrabhai Modi and Amitbhai Shah, the Congress cannot tolerate this,” he added.
Meanwhile, members of the Gujarati community held a protest outside the Congress office in New Delhi against Kharge’s statement. BJP leaders and members of Gujarati associations joined the demonstration and demanded an apology from the Congress leadership.
Dhaval Patel, BJP MLA from Gujarat’s Vansda, alleged that the remarks reflected a pattern of “insulting Gujaratis” by opposition leaders.
(With PTI inputs)
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