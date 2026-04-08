Kharge expresses regret over ‘illiterate’ remark, Gujarat BJP says apology came after backlash

After Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday apologised for his recent “illiterate” remark made at a poll campaign rally in Kerala, the BJP’s Gujarat unit questioned the timing of the apology, which, it said, came after backlash and protests.

Kharge on Wednesday expressed regret after he allegedly called the people of Gujarat “illiterate” and stated that he always had and would continue to have the highest respect for the latter. In a post on X, Kharge said, “Some remarks of mine in a recent election speech in Kerala are being deliberately misinterpreted. Even so, I express my sincere regret. It was never my intention to hurt the sentiments of the people of Gujarat for whom I have always had and will continue to have the highest of respect.”