‘Malicious apps, links’ in the name of coronavirus may steal data: Gujarat Police

The police in particular has issued an advisory against a ‘Corona Tracker’ app that seems to be involved in data theft. (Representational) The police in particular has issued an advisory against a ‘Corona Tracker’ app that seems to be involved in data theft. (Representational)

The Cyber Crime Cell of Gujarat Police has issued an advisory against use of “malicious apps and phishing links” in the name of coronavirus that might be possibly involved in data theft and online banking fraud.

According to police, since the scare of COVID-19 pandemic started in India, there is a horde of phishing links and apps on the online world that gain unauthorised access to Android phone.

“We have been asking people to be extremely careful while clicking on any link for donation related to coronavirus as there are many fraudulent elements involved,” said Rajdipsinh Zala, deputy commissioner of police, Cyber Crime Cell, Ahmedabad.

The police in particular has issued an advisory against a ‘Corona Tracker’ app that seems to be involved in data theft.

“Such apps are involved in data theft but regarding online banking fraud, unless you give authorisation access to the app or the phishing link, the chances of you losing money from your bank account is low. Even when your phone is updated with latest security features, it will not allow the entry of suspicious malware by the app or link. However, the data theft by these apps include stealing your name, email ID, bank account information among others,” said Zala.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd