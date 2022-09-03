Maldhari body protests against AMC drive: ‘Release cattle, return our pastoral land’

Gujarat Maldhari Mahapanchayat organised a “vedna rally” in Ahmedabad, against the ongoing cattle control drive by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) demanding that the civic body return their pastoral land, among other demands.

“The corporation has been expanding the city limits and incorporating the villages outside the city under its jurisdiction. Our “gauchar lands” (pastoral lands) have been taken away by them. We have no land left to let our cattles graze. So, our cattle roam on the road,” said Mahesh Rabari, 32, of Gomtipur area who joined the rally against the cattle drive by AMC. Rabari had 10-12 cows in his shelter.

“We are fine with the law, we are fine with the fact that those cattle roaming on the roads are being taken by AMC. But they have taken cattle from our shelters. Our shelters are registered, we have paid the registration fee (of Rs. 200), and have the receipt of it too. Then why take our cattle? And that too from the shelter…. And moreover, if the cattle roam on the streets of the city, it is because our villages have been taken inside the city limits, leaving no land for our cattle,” Deepesh Desai, 32, who resides in Bapunagar area, said in the rally.

The rally started from Bapunagar to culminate at Bhadra. It was led by the spokesperson of Gujarat Maldhari Mahapanchayat, Nagjibhai Desai, and other members, like Bhavesh Desai and Jitu Rayka.

“We also demand the government to provide us with a separate colony for us, Maldharis,” said Babu Rabari, 36, from Viramgam.

“Our immediate demand is that the corporation release the cattle and allow the fodder in the city. We have nothing left to feed the cattle left in our shelters, especially the calves. Moreover, the capacity of the corporation’s cow shelters is around 2,000. The number of cattles kept in these shelters is around 10,000 or so, and also there is lumpy virus disease. How are they protecting our cattle?,” added Babu.

“They not only took our cattle but also imposed serious charges against some of us under IPC, and have detained us. We were released after 24 hours. Before too, they used to take our cattle, but then release them after the payment of a fine of about Rs. 40,000. This time there was no option to pay the fine and get our cattle back. They simply refused to give us our cattle back,” said Mukesh Desai from Bapunagar, who was a participant in the rally.

“This cattle drive has affected our business. Selling milk is our sole source of income. A monthly income of Rs. 15,000-17,000 comes from this. In addition to this, now to feed our cattle we have to bring fodder from outside the city, which is enough for a day or two. The cattle remaining in our shelters need to be fed,” said Sanjay Desai, 35, from Asarva who owns a cattle shelter of about 25 cows.

More than half of his cows have been taken from his shelter by the Corporation.

“We want them to come to a middle ground…..assign us a land, and the issue will be solved,” said Deepesh Desai. Nagjibhai said that several villages have been brought under the jurisdiction of the AMC like Vastral, Nikol, Naroda, Ramol, Piplaj, and the gauchar lands are used to make buildings.

“Maldhari zone has been in demand for more than 27 years, but still no action has been taken till date,” he said

Those who sells fodder for a living also said that the drive has affected their livelihood.

“We do not own cattle, but our sole source of income was through the sale of fodder. I was taken by the police and after the examination and a warning, was released in 5-6 hours. We are told not to sell fodder….,” said Tasleem Sheikh ,43, from Jamalpur area.

“Before the cattle drive, we used to get Rs 400-500 every day by selling the fodder. Now, after the ban and restrictions, we sell from 7 am till afternoon. The earnings have limited to Rs 200-250,” said another fodder seller, Saroj Lodha from Jamalpur area, the sole earner of the family of 5 and procures fodder from Bapunagar area.

AMC has impounded cattle following the directions of the Gujarat High Court, as per a recent order in August. AMC has also been directed by the state government to not release the cattle for the next three months. Similar drives have been carried out in Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot, following the High Court’s recent order.