Maken: Why is Modi govt scared of forming JPC to probe Adani

Demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the allegations against the Adani Group by New York-based short-sheller Hindenburg Research, senior Congress leader Ajay Maken Friday stated that the revelations posed a huge security threat to the nation. He also questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government was afraid to set up a JPC probe.

Maken, who was addressing one of the 23 press conferences in Ahmedabad Friday as a part of the Congress series “Hum Adani Ke Hai Kaun”, said there was an imminent need to investigate the sources of overseas funding into the Adani Group, which controls ports and airports in the country.

“The government is not bothered to look into where the money is coming, whose money it is and whether it is from China or Pakistan. Who will look into this if there is no proper investigation. It is possible that it could be a Chinese investment… the way they invested in BBC, they might have invested in Adani, too, and Pakistan too invested through this,” he stated.

Maken added that the Congress will soon take to the streets if the government fails to answer these questions. The Congress leader asked where the money exchanged overseas to evade the taxes was being used.

“Two companies are being named to have invested Rs 37,000 crore and Rs 24,000 crore in Adani Group. The Hindenburg report states that this money is used to inflate Adani’s share value. One of the companies’ CEO is Vinod Adani (Gautam Adani’s elder brother)… All these should be investigated by the JPC,” Maken demanded.

The senior Congress leader accused the Central government of promoting crony capitalism and monopoly by allowing the Adani Group to become the largest operator of airports in the country. “In 2019, the government allowed operations of all six airports at one go to Adani (Group). We (Congress government) privatised Delhi’s power. We did not give it to one company…but we made three parts and tendered. Three companies applied-Tata, BSES and Ambani for competition. Whenever we privatise, we keep two things in mind—open tender-open bid and no monopoly. To help their friends, this government has put these two at stake,” he alleged, emphasising that currently, the Adani Group controls 13 ports and air terminus—nearly 40 per cent of the container capacity and 30 per cent port capacity.

“Giving all ports and airports to such a company that is facing serious allegations of dealings with shell companies poses a threat and risk to the country’s security. The speed at which monopolistic activity was done putting everything at risk is questionable,” he alleged.

He also alleged that the BJP government under PM Modi even changed policies to benefit the Adani Group. “The UPA government in 2010 had signed a Memorandum of Understanding to set up a 1,320 MW thermal power plant in Bangladesh. But in 2015, PM Modi went to Dhaka and got this changed and announced that India will not invest there but in Adani Power and not in Bangladesh but Jharkhand. Further, to help their friends, as per Jharkhand state law, 25 per cent of the total electricity produced has to be given as royalty to the state. This was removed to help Adani causing crores of loss to Jharkhand,” Maken said.

Despite not being eligible to be included under the SEZ category, the Commerce Ministry in 2015 approved it as an SEZ, exempting all import duties. This gave the group a benefit worth Rs 7,500 crore, he added.