‘Make public transport safer, laws stricter’: Women pursuing higher education in Ahmedabad

By Kalindi Jha

For many young women pursuing their education here, the alleged rape of a 23-year-old design student in an apartment building where she shared a flat with her friends has forced them to question how safe they feel in the city.

Several say they feel the most unsafe when using public transport.

Nupur, an 18-year-old student who pursues management studies at a private institute, doesn’t feel comfortable at the hostel she stays in. Her daily bus journey to and from college also worries her. “I don’t think it is safe to travel from my college to the hostel by bus.”

Another student from the same institute, who has lived in a girls’ hostel for about a year, said on the condition of anonymity that she too feels unsafe when using public transport. She says she has had no issues at the hostel she resides in.

At a paying guest or PG accommodation, the residents, who are 19-year-olds and students at a private technology institute in Gota, say living away from home made them feel vulnerable when they go out. They say their accommodation, which has a warden and helpers, makes them feel safe.

Many say men staring at them is also one of the very common problems they encounter. A student says workers should undergo background verification, and that people should not employ without proper checks.

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At another PG, the warden says every resident is registered. Residents need parents’ permission to attend college function, and they are not allowed to leave the premises after 11 pm, she says. “No delivery personnel are permitted to go in”.

“While there is no security guard, we have CCTV cameras. No male visitors, including family members, are allowed to go upstairs. Maintenance personnel complete their job under supervision. The PG has been operating for nine years without any safety-related incident,” the warden declares.

Ishita, a 20-year-old PG student, says she believes the system needs to be much stricter when dealing with sexual crimes.

“If you go to jail and get out on bail, then what’s the point?” she argued for no bail in sexual harassment cases.

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“Also, if people’s mentality doesn’t change, then nothing will change,” she says, pointing that how families and society respond to such incidents a part of the larger problem.

Nupur also questioned the pace at which sexual assault cases are dealt with. “Cases go on for years and still nothing comes out of them,” she said.

Police officials, meanwhile, say women’s safety concerns are increasingly extending beyond physical attacks. A senior woman police officer, who didn’t wish to be named, highlights many of the complaints they receive are regarding online harassment.

“In most cases, there is an existing relationship or connection that gives the accused access to the woman’s contact details, personal information or private spaces,” she says.

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“Many women approach the police only to warn or frighten their harasser. Others do not report at all because they fear their families or social repercussions,” the officer says.

This is the case even when police conduct awareness drives to encourage more women to report instances of violence, she observes.

She notes families and communities also play a role in making women feel safe, and adds that when one objectifies women, then it is not merely a women’s issue but societal.

In the August 8 case, the accused was shot when he allegedly tried to snatch a policeman’s gun in an attempt to escape. He is now lodged in Sabarmati Central Jail.

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Police officials say women can call 181 and 112 to seek help.

Action taken by SHE Teams in Ahmedabad (Jan-July 2026)

Attended 13 calls made by women in distress

Visited 715 schools and colleges for sensitisation

Held 423 awareness campaigns to prevent sexual harassment

Source: SHE Team

(Kalindi Jha is an intern at The Indian Express, Ahmedabad)