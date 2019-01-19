Make In India Initiative: PM to visit L&T’s gun-making facility in Surat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Armoured System Complex (ACS) built at L&T company premises at Hazira in Surat on Saturday. The ACS has been developed by L&T to manufacture K-9 Vajra-T self-propelled Howitzer guns, the first private company in India to produce such a facility to manufacture the advanced high-end guns.

Later in the afternoon, Modi will go to Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, where he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of different development projects worth Rs 1,700 crore.

The L&T had signed a Rs 4,500-crore contract with the Defence Ministry in 2017 to supply 100 units of K-9 Vajra-T guns to the Army. The contract was part of the Centre’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. While 10 units have already been provided to the Army, production of the remaining 90 units is in progress. The L&T has been manufacturing the guns in collaboration with South Korean company Hanwha Techwin. The gun is a variant of K-9 thunder and used by army in South Korea and other countries. Sources said that the K-9 Vajra-T has been manufactured to meet the requirements of 21st century warfare and will be an important asset for the Indian army. The gun has deep fire support system features with longer fire range. It had been put on display in a Defence Expo held in Chennai last year.

Modi will arrive at the L&T unit and visit the manufacturing plant of the guns, and later address people on the company premises.

In Silvassa, Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various projects in the presence of Silvassa administrator Praful Patel, BJP MP of Dadra Nagar and Haveli Natu Patel and several other BJP leaders. Sources said that Modi will lay foundation stones of 17 projects including Medical College in Silvassa, three English-medium primary schools in Dadra, Naroli and Khanvel, Integrated Water Management Project in Dadra, PM Awas Yojna, among others.

This apart, the PM will inaugurate 21 projects such as 12 Health and Wellness Centres in Nana Randha, Dadra, Masat, Kilwani, Dapada etc., and Integrated Water Supply Scheme at Naroli, Masat, Kharadpada and Samarwarni, Daman Ganga River front project phase II and III, Silvassa Sewage Treatment Plant, Midday meal centralised Kitchen, Silvassa Nagar Palika Bhavan, among others.