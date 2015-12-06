‘Majoritarian morality will spell doom for democracy’

Eminent academic and political scientist Zoya Hasan on Saturday cautioned that there was an attempt to redefine Indian citizenship based on religion and culture while ignoring secularism and pluralism, a characteristic of Indian democracy and politics. She said this while delivering the Umashankar Joshi Memorial Lecture on ‘Democracy and Growing Inequalities in India’ at the Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) here. Hasan said, “Behind all the recent talk of the development regime, which we have heard so much about for the past two years – promising rapid industrial expansion to jobs for the massively unemployed youth; on which as we know, not much has been delivered. Yet, we have seen instead an explosion of a cultural politics targeted at freedom of expression, of religion and intellectual freedoms. There is every indication then that a majoritarian agenda has entered the centre stage of Indian politics.”

She added, “At the heart of this agenda are questions of national identity and an attempt to redefine India’s national identity from a pluralistic one to a more majoritarian one. The relationship between Hindus and Muslims, reworking policies in education and culture and the conflation of majoritarianism with democracy which I consider the most ‘dangerous possibility’. There is an attempt to redefine Indian citizenship based on religion and culture, not selling equality that respects diversity and pluralism and in the process transforming the very meaning of words such as secularism and democracy which are the centerpiece of the Indian project.”

Referring to the recent Parliament fracas that saw Home Minister Rajnath Singh calling “secularism” the “most misused” word in politics, Hasan said, “It would seem the Home Minister was floating a trial balloon and that amending of secularism represents a dominant issue of the government’s political agenda.”

