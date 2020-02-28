Major loophole in state’s outsourcing policy: Nitin Patel

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel. (Express photo) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel. (Express photo)

While admitting that there is a major loophole in the state’s outsourcing policy, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, on Thursday, said he has plugged it for the health department and it has saved around Rs 50 crore – Rs 100 crore of the state government.

Following this, Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani alleged that the outsourcing policy of the state government has been in place since 2006 and such loophole has resulted in loss of Rs 39,000 crore in last 15 years.

Patel made the statement in the assembly during the question hour. The state government has been filling up the deficit number of employees in different departments through outsourcing. The government has been receiving complaints of outsourcing agencies paying less remuneration to the outsourced staff while doing their exploitation.

Patel said that he had reviewed the outsourcing system and realised a “big loophole” in the policy that gave scope to irregularities and exploitation of outsourced working staff. He added that he has plugged the loophole in the health department that has saved Rs 50 crore of the state government.

Patel said that the authority to give salary to the outsourced staff has been taken away from the outsourcing agencies. He added that the government has got opened escrow account for the salary of the people working under outsourcing agency. So, the power to give salary to the outsourced working staff has been taken away from the outsourcing agency. Patel said that he is planning to implement the new system in all departments of the state government.

To this, Opposition leaders like Paresh Dhanani and Shailesh Parmar raised questions over the outsourcing policy and alleged that it was causing loss to the state exchequer in crores along with exploitation of unemployed youths who chose to work under the policy out of compulsion. They even asked Patel to say, if since when the outsourcing policy was in place. Patel said that he would not have that figure off hand.

Following this, Parmar said that the policy has been in practice in Gujarat since 2006.

Later, Dhanani issued a press statement alleging that the state government has been implementing the outsourcing policy through some selected agencies to recruit people in government without merit. “There is a huge gap between the remuneration being paid by the state government to the outsourcing agencies and the remuneration being paid by these agencies to the youths who work out of compulsion,” said Dhanani.

Estimating the state government’s loss in last 15 years due to this outsourcing policy at Rs 39,000 crore, Dhanani posed a question to the state government, if who committed a scam of Rs 39,000 crore by paying the amount to outsourcing agencies.

