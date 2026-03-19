Major fire guts several shops at Panchkuva cloth market

Firefighting operations were hindered by structural collapse within the market. “Collapsed metal sheets obstructed access, so we had to remove them using earthmovers to reach the core of the blaze,” Mistry said.

By Nishant Bal

SEVERAL SHOPS were gutted after a major fire broke out in the Kalupur cloth market area in Panchkuva here on Wednesday, officials said.

While no casualties were reported, the blaze could only be brought under control after several hours of firefighting, they added.

The fire, which began early afternoon in a cloth store located opposite a nearby fire station, spread rapidly through the densely packed textile market.

“A total of 32 fire tenders were deployed. They included 14 water bowsers of 20 KL capacity, two mini fire tenders, five water tenders, and multiple first responder vehicles. Around 121 personnel were involved in the operation,” said M P Mistry, the additional chief fire officer of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.