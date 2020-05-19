Major fire at chemical factory in Ankleshwar, none hurt

Ten fire fighters were pressed into service to contain the blaze which was brought under control after one-and-a-half hours. (Representational image) Ten fire fighters were pressed into service to contain the blaze which was brought under control after one-and-a-half hours. (Representational image)

A major fire broke out at a chemical factory in Ankleshwar town of Bharuch district on Tuesday evening. There were no injuries or casualties in the mishap, police officials confirmed.

The blaze started in the paint thinner producing factory at around 4 pm and the flames spread rapidly. According to fire officials, around five employees of the factory were present inside at the time of the incident. They had first heard a loud sound and then noticed the fire, officials said.

Ten fire fighters were pressed into service to contain the blaze which was brought under control after one-and-a-half hours.

“Prima facie, the fire started in the solvent drums placed in the factory. The exact reason is yet to be known. The workers present inside had moved out immediately and informed the police,” said fire official Manoj Katodia.

In a separate incident, a fire was reported at Manubhai towers which also houses the district BJP office. According to fire officials, a short circuit in the basement had led to the fire which was brought under control within half an hour. No injuries were reported.

