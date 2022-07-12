Major drug haul: Heroin worth more than Rs 350 crore seized at Gujarat’s Mundra port

The anti-terrorist squad (ATS) of Gujarat and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized more than 70 kg of heroin worth more than Rs 350 crore during a joint operation in Mundra port on Tuesday. This is the second major drug consignment to be intercepted at Mundra port in less than a year.

Highly placed sources said that a container shipped from a Gulf country was detained by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the ATS early on Monday morning after it landed at Mundra port run by Adani Group on the coast of Kutch district in Gujarat. The container was officially declared to be packed with textile in shipping bills and Customs filings. However, upon physical verification, the agencies found heroin hidden inside it.

“The process of weighing and ascertaining the exact weight of the consignment is still ongoing. But it has been confirmed that the banned substance found inside the container is heroin and it weighs more than 70 kg,” a source said.

Sources said that Gujarat Director General Police Ashish Bhatia is likely to hold a press conference in the afternoon to share details of the operation conducted jointly by the ATS and the DRI.

This is the second major consignment of heroin to be intercepted at Mundra port in less than a year’s time. In September last year, the DRI had intercepted three containers shipped from Bandar Abbas port in Iran to Mundra. The containers, which were officially declared to be containing semi-processed talc stones, were actually found to be stuffed with 2988.21 kg or around three metric tonnes of heroin worth more than Rs 21,000 crore. The DRI had arrested a couple from Chennai, whose firm had officially imported the cargo, and a few others before the probe was transferred to the National Investigation Agency.

The drug consignment seized in September last year was destroyed at a facility near Bhachau in Kutch district on June 8 this year with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman witnessing the process virtually from Delhi.