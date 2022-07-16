Major dams above 50% capacity: As rain reduces, govt announces support measures for worst-hit

With the intensity of rain reducing Saturday, the state government has reached out to the flood-affected with cash and dry fodder for their cattle. The government has decided to give four kilograms of dry grass per cattle.

A total of 132 teams have started a survey in Navsari, among the worst-affected. The teams are also distributing cash dole to the flood-affected families.

There are still 9,306 persons living in rescue centres set up by the state government. So far, the government has evacuated 57,407 persons, of which 47,102, have returned to their respective homes. In July, about 56 persons and 747 animals perished in the rains.

Meanwhile, four national highways continued to remain closed to traffic. In addition, nine state highways and 171 panchayat roads also remained closed to traffic.

Currently, 140 bus routes are closed and of the 126 villages that lost electricity supply, the authorities have restored power to 103 villages.

At the same time, the heavy rainfall over the past few days has ensured that the water storage in 207 major water projects, including the Sardar Sarovar dam, has crossed the halfway mark, the state government stated Saturday.

There are 27 reservoirs that are 100 per cent full, while an additional 41 reservoirs have 70-100 per cent water. There are only 62 reservoirs that have 25 per cent water, an official release stated.

In its weather warning for Sunday, the India Meteorological department (IMD) has warned of heavy rains at isolated places in Valsad, Junagadh and Porbandar. Surat is also expected to get heavy rainfall. Other parts of the state, including Ahmedabad, will receive light to moderate rain or thundershowers.

On Saturday, very heavy rainfall occurred in Valsad and the Union Territory of Daman. Heavy rainfall also occurred in isolated areas of Mehsana, Dangs, Navsari and Gir Somnath. On Friday, Finance Minister Kanu Desai visited the flood-affected areas in Valsad. He also met the local businessmen.