Mahendra Munjapara, practising physician from Gujarat, finds place in Modi cabinet

A practising physician, Dr Mahendra Munjpara, burst on the political scene by winning the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Surendranagar Parliamentary constituency in Gujarat, his first election.

His entry into the big league electoral politics had come at a time when sitting BJP MP from Surendranagar, Devji Fatepara was embroiled in court cases and Somabhai Patel, among the tallest Koli leaders of Gujarat, had defected to Congress a decade ago.

Dr Munjpara, 52, who holds a degree of MD (general medicines) had not held any office in the BJP party organisation, but he was a well-known physician of the district. Like Patel and Fatepara, Dr Munjpara also hails from Chuvaliya Koli sub-caste of Koli community and won with a major lead against Patel, the old warhorse, despite Congress holding six of the seven Assembly constituencies falling in Surendranagar Parliamentary seat.

Voters of Koli community, which has been included in Other Backward Castes (OBC) list, dominate six out of the seven Assembly constituencies which make up Surendranagar Parliamentary seat.

Dr Munjapara’s inclusion in the Union cabinet is seen as an attempt to signal the growing importance of Kolis, arguably the second largest group of electorates in Gujarat, within the BJP. In 2019, he had led a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Thangadh town of Surendranagar.