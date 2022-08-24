‘Mahavyapam scam’ in Gujarat, says Kejriwal

Promising to bring in a law to punish offenders for paper leaks with a minimum sentence of 10 years imprisonment, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday termed the spate of paper leaks in Gujarat a “Mahavyapam scam”, while addressing a townhall in Bhavnagar on Tuesday.

Earlier, in a tweet, Kejriwal took a dig at BJP state chief CR Paatil saying that the “BJP is badly scared of AAP” and “according to sources, BJP state chief CR Paatil will be removed from his post very soon”, adding, “Has BJP become scared this soon?”

Kejriwal also outlined a year’s roadmap-cum-timeline of conducting exams for recruitment to government posts if the AAP is voted to power, along with promising a reservation law that will require private firms to reserve 80 per cent of vacancies for employing Gujarat’s youth.

Kejriwal was accompanied by Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia, and Gujarat AAP leaders, including Gopal Italia, Isudan Gadhvi and Yuvrajsinh Jadeja. The townhall, held as part of AAP’s campaign for the Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year, was attended by residents of Bhavnagar and the neighbouring districts of Banaskantha and Amreli.

Responding to grievances on repeated paper leaks in government recruitment exams, Kejriwal listed nearly two dozen exam paper leaks in the past five years.

He said, “The (BJP) government that can’t conduct an exam in five years, what government will they run? I assure that in December (2022) the AAP will form government and in February (2023) recruitment exam for Talati will be conducted. The result will be declared in April (2023) and successful candidates will be posted the same month.”

“Itne patakhe nahi phoot-te hai jitne paper phoot-te hai (not as many crackers are burst as the paper leaks that happen here)… Madhya Pradesh had Vyapam scam, here Mahavyapam scam is going on. They have sent CBI to Sisodia, but no CBI was sent here (to investigate the paper leaks)… we will bring law with minimum 10 years of sentence for those involved in paper leak, reopen all old cases and send them to jail,” Kejriwal added.

Detailing the “recruitment calendar” or “bharti calendar” for a year if the AAP is voted to power, Kejriwal said that TET1 and 2 and TAT exams will be conducted in May 2023, with results in July and teachers will be given an opportunity to choose their preferred posting district.

By August 2023, according to Kejriwal, vacant posts for teachers will be filled and in November, sub-inspector and assistant sub-inspector recruitment will start, with postings for the same completed by December 2023.

Promising to provide 10 lakh government jobs to Gujarat’s youth, Kejriwal also added that the party aims to provide employment to all youth in five years and in the interim, those who are unemployed, will be given an allowance.

“We will take out waiting list for each (category of recruitment) that will be valid for a year, so that vacancies don’t remain. To-and-fro bus commute on the day of exams for those appearing for (government recruitment) exams will be made free. In private jobs, 80 per cent of such jobs will have to be given to Gujarat’s youth… a law will be brought in to that effect,” Kejriwal added.

Taking a dig at Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani, whose constituency is Bhavnagar West, Delhi Education Minister and senior AAP leader Sisodia recalled that in April this year, he saw the poor condition of government schools “in the constituency of the education minister (Vaghani)”.

“Today I was discussing with someone that I came here in April and I saw the bad condition of government schools… with cobwebs all over. The person said, ‘here, colleges are also like this’,” said Sisodia.

About the CBI probe against him, he added, “They (BJP) feel the noose has to be tightened through CBI but I want to tell you, don’t worry, it’s an honest neck they’re trying to tie the noose around,” Sisodia added.

Praising Krishna Kumarsinhji Bhavsinhji, the last ruling maharaja of the erstwhile Bhavnagar state, of being the first to accede his territory to the Indian Union, Kejriwal remarked that he should be awarded a Bharat Ratna.