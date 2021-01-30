Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals vaccine to counter pandemic of hate: Tushar Gandhi

On Mahatma Gandhi’s 73rd death anniversary, his great-grandson Tushar Gandhi said the ideology of the Father of the Nation is the sole “vaccine” to counter the “pandemic of hate” that the country was faced with.

At a virtual event, ‘Relevance of Gandhi in Contemporary India’, Tushar Gandhi said, “If there is any importance of Gandhi today, for me it is that the pandemic of hate that we all succumb to, (which) is going to damage us much more than Covid-19, and if there is any medicine, diagnosis or vaccine against hatred, it is Gandhi’s life.”

The event was organised by NGO Act Now for Harmony and Democracy (ANHAD) and chaired by professor and writer Professor Apoorvanand from the University of Delhi.

“We have become habituated with countering hate with hate, and we are seeing this manifest all over the world… We have justified that hate has to be met with hate, violence has to be met with violence but we fail to understand it only compounds hate and violence and the damage caused by both. We can only counter both by Gandhi’s ideologies,” Tushar Gandhi said.

He urged people to recognise all the practises that breeds violence and anger among people and work towards negating the same by adopting Gandhi’s ideals.

January 30, Tushar Gandhi said, marks the anniversary of an act “born out of intolerance and we are becoming a society that is intolerant of others, across spectrums”.