Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary: Cycle rally flagged off from Porbandar

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy flags off a bicycle yatra organised by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) from Chowpaty Ground, in Porbandar on Saturday.

The bicycle yatra will cover around 1,300 kilometres over the next 26 days, before culminating at Raj Ghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi in Delhi on October 2 – the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

The march has been organised to spread Gandhi’s message of non-violence, cleanliness and drug abuse.

Five hundred personnel, including 100 cyclists each from Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 65 each from Indo-Tibetean Border Police and Central Industrial Security Force, 50 from National Security Guard, 70 from Sahastra Seema Bal and 50 from Assam Rifles are participating in the bicycle rally, which will cut through Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana before entering Delhi.