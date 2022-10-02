Mahatma Gandhi will be inspiration for ages: CM Patel

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Gandhi’s birthplace, Kirti Mandir, in Porbandar and paid floral tributes on the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. “Mahatma Gandhi has been a source of inspiration for the entire world and will continue to do so for ages,” an official release stated quoting Patel.

The CM added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled Gandhi’s mantra of cleanliness through the Swachh Bharat Mission to provide toilets to crores of people in the country.

Patel added, “Mahatma Gandhi had given a new direction to India’s growth by embedding rural industry and Khadi in life. To promote rural industries and Khadi, PM Modi has fulfilled Khadi for Fashion and Khadi for Nation, while providing support to rural artisans and strengthening (the dream of) Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

“The ideals of Mahatma Gandhi are being imbibed by the people of the country and world. When the world was plagued by war, communism, imperialism and capitalism, Gandhi’s revolution of truth and non-violence attracted the entire world,” the CM added. The CM was also accompanied by Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel.

The leaders also attended an all-religion prayer at Kirti Mandir.