Mahatma Gandhi’s letters to Lord Lothian from 1930s added to Sabarmati Ashram archives

THE SABARMATI Ashram in Ahmedabad got a valuable addition to its archives on Saturday when head of Government of Scotland and First Minister John Swinney presented copies of four letters that Mahatma Gandhi wrote to Philip Kerr, the 11th Marquess of Lothian popularly known as Lord Lothian, in the 1930s that discuss the formation of the Indian Federation and non-violence.

The letters were presented to the Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust (SAPMT) on Saturday in the presence of trustee Nitin Shukla and I P Gautam, who leads the Mahatma Gandhi Sabarmati Ashram Memorial Trust (MGSAMT) that is overseeing the project to redevelop the Gandhi Ashram.

Lord Lothian was the Under Secretary of State to India for a period during British rule and had played a leading role in the creation of the Indian Federation.

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Swinney visited Sabarmati Ashram on Saturday, including Hriday Kunj where Gandhi and Kasturba stayed from 1917 to 1930, the Vinoba Kutir and Nandini.

The original of the Lothian letters are preserved at the National Records of Scotland. Three of these four letters are not included in the Collected Works of Mahatma Gandhi.

What do the letters contain?

One of the letters dated May 8, 1937, seen by The Indian Express, has Mahatma Gandhi inviting Lord Lothian to India and trying to convince him about non-violence as a means.

“Once we say goodbye to the non-violent method, we must prepare ourselves for a long-drawn agony we are helplessly witnessing in this world. What I have suggested is in substance very little but that very little I hold necessary for the purpose I have in view: to avoid a violent conflict. The persistent refusal to perform the courteous act of giving the assurance asked for makes me suspect that those who are in power have no faith in the non-violent method, and the consciousness of possessing limitless military power makes them indifferent to whatever violence a disarmed nation, untrained in the use of arms can offer”, Gandhi writes to Lord Lothian.

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“The occasion also underscored the importance of cooperation between archival institutions in preserving shared historical records and making them accessible for study and research”, said SAPMT. Swinney visited Prarthana Bhoomi and tried his hand at the charkha at Hriday Kunj. He also viewed archival material associated with Gandhiji, and toured the “Gandhiji in Ahmedabad” and other galleries. During an interaction in the Ashram’s library, Shukla, along with Atul Pandya, Secretary, SAPMT, and Dr. Virat Kothari, Deputy Director, SAPMT, briefed the First Minister on the Trust’s work in preserving Gandhiji’s legacy and making historical material accessible to researchers and the wider public. “I am so pleased to be able to share letters sent by Gandhi that are held in the National Records of Scotland”, Swinney wrote in the visitors’ book at the ashram.