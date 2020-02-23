Maharashtra: Stuck in dry well for 6 hours, leopard, dog rescued

The villagers immediately informed village sarpanch Pappu Patil, who subsequently alerted Forest Department officials. The villagers immediately informed village sarpanch Pappu Patil, who subsequently alerted Forest Department officials.

A three-year-old leopard and a dog were trapped in a 30-foot-deep dry well for around six hours in Shahda taluka of Maharashtra, around 15 km from Nizar taluka in Gujarat’s Tapi district, on Saturday before they were rescued by the Forest Department officials and later freed.

According to forest officials, three villagers were on way to their agricultural field in the morning when they heard a leopard roaring from inside a well. They also found a dog in the well.

The villagers immediately informed village sarpanch Pappu Patil, who subsequently alerted Forest Department officials.

Vilas Patil, a villager who saw the rescue operation, said: “Forest officials reached the spot with a cage at 10 am. A trap cage, with its door ajar, was lowered into the well and placed strategically so that the leopard could walk in. The big cat walked into the cage within 20 minutes. The dog was also rescued in the same manner.”

Shahda range forest officer Anil Pawar said, “Tembhe village is on Maharashtra-Gujarat border. The villagers here grow sugarcane, which is the safest place for leopards to hide. This big cat might have fallen into the well while chasing the dog. Since the leopard was scared, it didn’t attack the dog. We have successfully rescued both animals and freed them.”

