Maharashtra government hikes DA to 28%

Minutes before the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation polls were announced on Monday, the Gujarat government raised the Dearness Allowance (DA) of state government employees by 11 percentage points and went public about renovation of the three-decade-old Town Hall.

“After discussions with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, the Finance Department has decided to raise the Dearness Allowance of all employees of state government and panchayats to 28 per cent from the earlier 17 per cent,” Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel told mediapersons.

The hike in DA will come into effect from July 1, 2021 and will be in line with the steps taken by Government of India for Central government employees.

The increased DA will be paid to the employees with September salaries, while the DA arrears will be paid in the month of October. This decision will cost the state exchequer Rs 378 crore and will benefit 9.61 lakh employees and pensioners. This includes 5.11 lakh state government officials and employees, a sizeable number of whom live in Gandhinagar.

Patel also announced the renovation of the Town Hall at a cost of Rs 17.26 crore. The 1,100-seat building will be renovated with push-back seats within six months, but the seating capacity will be reduced to 1,030.