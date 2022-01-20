36 girls at MSU hostel test Covid-19 positive in Vadodara

Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) of Vadodara saw as many as 36 students testing Covid-19 positive during a rapid test drive at the girls’ hostel of the university. The university has decided to isolate the 36 female students at an isolation ward of the hostel.

A similar drive will be held in the boys’ hostel Friday.

The residents of the girls’ hostels on the campus were asked to join a pro-active Covid-19 testing drive early Thursday morning. Earlier, the university had seen close to 20 other faculty members, students, and employees testing positive.

MS University Registrar Krishnakant Chudasma told this newspaper the university is following the protocols laid down by the state government, by isolating positive cases and cordoning the spaces last frequented by the patient for a period of three days. “We have a standard protocol as per health department guidelines. Whenever any faculty detects a positive case, we check when the person last visited the faculty. Thereafter, we do two things – one is contact tracing and the second is to cordon the corridor, class or office for three days and sanitise the space. The health of contacts is examined, too.”

Chudasma added each hostel has reserved a hall for isolating students who test positive. He said, “In each hostel, we have created an isolation ward, which is a big hall. We can accommodate positive students in the halls. We have already shifted the 36 students, who tested positive on Thursday to the isolation wards… We are also in the process of informing their families to take a decision on whether they wish to take their wards home.”

Chudasma said none of the faculties has been closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak since the university is following the protocol. On Friday, the university will undertake a similar drive in the boys’ hostel.

Meanwhile, Vadodara city, which has reported a single-day figure of 2,252 positive cases Thursday with 9,525 active cases is also witnessing a slow rise in hospitalisations. The SSG hospital in Vadodara Thursday set up the Covid-19 ward in a six-storey trauma building, equipped with oxygen beds and ICUs. Currently, Vadodara has a total of 14 cases on ventilator support and 37 admissions into ICUs while 86 patients are on oxygen support. An additional 9,008 patients are said to be in home quarantine.