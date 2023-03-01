Madurai-based firm to supply smart classroom kits to 4,500 state schools

Madurai-based A&T Video Networks, entering its 25th year of operations, bagged an order from the Gujarat government to supply about 65,000 smart classroom kits comprising its ‘Make in India’ digital conferencing cameras and headphones to over 4,500 schools across the state.

The order worth Rs 11 crore is as part of the government’s digital transformation drive covering its primary, middle, and higher secondary schools across the state.

A&T Video Networks has already begun the supply in January, and is expected to fulfil the entire order in March.

The high-end video cameras, speakers, and microphones, supplied to the schools are designed and manufactured in its new plant at Arasanoor, a tier III town in Sivaganga district in Tamil Nadu, strengthening the Centre’s Make in India movement.

Ashwin Desai, founder and chairman of A&T Video Networks, said, “The factors that tilted the order in our favour are the quality of our products, our capability to deliver large volumes within a short period of time, and our commitment to the Make in India initiative. Our smart classroom kits will be used by thousands of students in the 4,500-odd classrooms across the state.”