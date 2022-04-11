Madhavpur Mela ‘unites people through feelings’, says President

President Ramnath Kovind on Sunday, after inaugurating the annual Madhavpur Mela, said the five-day cultural fair is a “festival of uniting people of the country through feelings”. He also expressed hope that the annual cultural fair will have a special place in the traditions of India.

The fair is held in the coastal village of Madhavpur, around 60 kms south of Porbandar, and celebrates the marriage of Hindu deity Lord Krishna with Rukmini.

The President noted that simultaneous similar events were being organised in 20 temples of Gujarat and a number of functions in eight states in the Northeast region of India.

“Today, a number of cultural events are being organised in eight states of the northeast. I am hopeful that this fair will have a special identity in our cultural traditions,” he added.

The President said the Madhavpur mela and related events in Gujarat and the northeast are the mega festival of India’s unity. “I am especially happy that this festival of uniting people of the entire county through feelings is being celebrated simultaneously with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” said Kovind.

It is believed that Rukmini, princess from the present-day Arunachal Pradesh, wanted to marry Lord Krishna though her brother wanted to marry her off to Shishupal.

Therefore, Lord Krishna, who ran his kingdom from Dwarka in the present-day Gujarat, abducted Rukmini and the couple tied the knot at a marriage ceremony organised in Madhavpur village.

Madhavpur Mela begins on Ram Navami, the day marking the birth of Lord Rama as per the Hindu lunar calendar. Various rituals of the marriage go till Trayodashi, or the 13th day of the month of Chaitra in the Hidu calendar.

From 2018, in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Culture, the Gujarat government started organising side-events like public meetings and cultural evenings at the fair by inviting incumbent chief ministers and artists from North-eastern states.

The government also organises a handicraft festival featuring products made by artists from the North-eastern states and Gujarat.

The President observed that fairs and festivals have bonded the people of India for ages and that Madhavpur Mela also integrates Gujarat to the Northeast of India.

Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and Union Minister of State for Culture, Pratima Bhoumik were present on the occasion.

Gujarat’s Minister of State for Transport and Tourism, Arvind Raiyani and Minister of State for Home, Culture Youth and Cultural Affairs Minister Harsh Sanghavi were also present.

Patel termed Arunachal Pradesh and Gujarat as the two axis of India’s cultural heritage and said, “Despite our languages, dialects and lifestyles being different, we Indians, since time immemorial, have been one culturally. We might be speaking different tongues but one heart beats in all of us.”

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Meghalaya CM Sangma urged more cultural exchanges on the lines of Madhavpur Mela between Gujarat and the northeastern region of the country. “I would also love a programme like this one in northeast. I want to request and urge you to a west-meets-east event in North-east,” said Sangma. He said such programme would lead to respect to diverse culture and strengthen national integration.

Praising Prime Minister Modi, he also said the northeast region had made significant progress in recent times.

Addressing the ceremony, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said his state would like to have a light-and-sound show similar to one in Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.