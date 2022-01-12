Luxembourg firm opens unit of medical cold chain products in Gujarat

Headquartered in Luxembourg, B Medical Systems inaugurated its first-ever manufacturing facility outside Europe that will manufacture medical cold chain products such as vaccine refrigerators, freezers and transport boxes in Gujarat’s Mundra.

Built with an investment of over Rs 100 crore, the facility has an annual production capacity of 1,00,000 units of medical cold chain products, stated an official release from the company Wednesday. The company also said that the majority of the workforce on the factory floor are female workers.

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala, unveiled the first made-in-India multi-mode vaccine refrigerator/freezer and/or ice-pack freezer unit of B Medical Systems that will play a role in enhancing the National Animal Disease Control Programme.

The factory was inaugurated by the Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to India, Peggy Frantzen, in the presence of Rakshit Shah, the Executive Director of Adani Ports and SEZ.