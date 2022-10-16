scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

Lumpy Skin Disease ‘under control’, state lifts ban on transportation of cattle

AMC has submitted that it will pay Rs 2 lakh as ex-gratia relief to the kin of one Bhavin Patel, who died after sustaining injuries from a stray cattle.

gujarat news, gujarat high court, ahmedbad municipal corporation, indian expressAhmedabad Municipal Corporation told the Gujarat High Court that since Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) is now “under control” in Ahmedabad city limits and in the state, prohibition order against transportation of cattle now stands lifted. (File)

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Saturday told the Gujarat High Court that since Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) is now “under control” in Ahmedabad city limits and in the state, prohibition order against transportation of cattle now stands lifted.

An affidavit dated October 15 was filed by AMC through its deputy municipal commissioner Vishal Khanama, who is in charge of the cattle nuisance control department (CNCD), in relation to a contempt petition on stray cattle menace.

With the prohibition order lifted, the affidavit states, the impounded stray cattle are now being transported to different panjrapole (animal shelter) through authorised agencies in different part of city “and in view of such action, the pressure upon cattle pound of AMC will be reduced,” allowing for availability of more space to keep impounded cattle in AMC castle pounds.

It has also been submitted that the “work of construction of two new temporary cattle sheds is also at an advanced stage.”

Additionally, AMC has submitted that it will pay Rs 2 lakh as ex-gratia relief to the kin of one Bhavin Patel, who died after sustaining injuries from a stray cattle.

According to AMC, between August 24 and October 14, the civic body has captured a total of 4,181 cattle, RFID (Radio-frequency identification) tagged 4,838 cattle, registered 251 FIRs against stray cattle owners and has seized over 17,000 kilograms of grass fodder.

A division bench of the Gujarat HC is due to hear the petition on October 17.

First published on: 16-10-2022 at 07:49:06 am
