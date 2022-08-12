Lumpy Skin Disease: Toll crosses 3,160 as 26 new villages record cases

Over 3,160 cattle have died of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in Gujarat, even as the virus spread to 126 new villages, killing 106 cattle, Friday.

Over 2,631 cattle were found infected with LSD Friday, taking the total number of registered infected cattle to 83,568. The highest number of deaths was recorded in Kutch where 41 cattle died Friday.

Banskantha, with 1,025 newly infected cattle, continued to report the highest number of daily infections, while 19 animals died in the North Gujarat district on Friday.

So far, the disease has spread to 23 districts and the state government has vaccinated 35.94 lakh cattle, of which 1.41lakh vaccinations were given on Friday.