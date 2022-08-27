Lumpy Skin Disease: State reports 82 cattle deaths in 24 hrs, fatalities cross 4,500

A total of 82 cattle died due to Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in Gujarat, on Friday, taking the total number of registered casualties to 4,530 in the state.

According to the state government, the virus spread to 186 more villages in a single day, taking the total number of infected villages to 5,794. Over 3,000 new cases were reported Friday, taking the total number of infected cattle registrations in the state to over 1.2 lakh.

Over 49.44 lakh cattle have been vaccinated in Gujarat where LSD has spread to 26 of the 33 districts. The highest number of deaths have been reported from Banaskantha (16), Anand (14) and Bhavnagar (10). Kutch which was the epicentre of the virus reported four deaths. The highest number of new cases have been reported from Banaskantha (945 cases).