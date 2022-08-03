Lumpy Skin Disease: NDDB supplied 28 lakh doses of goat pox vaccine in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab

August 3, 2022 11:12:16 pm
In order to tackle Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) that has impacted “sporadic pockets” in the country, the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) has supplied 28 lakh doses of goat pox vaccine in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Punjab.
“We have sporadic cases in Gujarat, Punjab and Rajasthan. We have a subsidiary called Indian Immunologicals Ltd, which manufactures the vaccine… We have supplied 28 lakh goat pox vaccine doses that include 10 lakh doses vaccines for Gujarat in the past 15 days,” said Meenesh Shah, chairman of NDDB, on the sidelines of a media interaction held at the board headquarters in Anand.
“Both NDDB and GCCMF (Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation) are also buying vaccines from Hester Biosciences,” Shah said, without divulging the number of vaccines being procured from the private entity.
“Each vaccine dose costs Rs 3. The best way to counter the disease is vaccinate the animals. The disease will be under control in a short time,” he added.
Subscriber Only Stories
In Gujarat alone, over 1,600 cattle have died due to LSD and 58,000 animals have been infected by the virus. The government has so far vaccinated 12.75 lakh cattle.
Talking about the reduction in milk procurement in Gujarat due to LSD, RS Sodhi, managing director of GCMMF, said, “The reduction is just 0.25 per cent of our daily procurement. We are seeing a dip of 50,000 litres per day of milk procurement from Kutch.”
Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
Sodhi said mortality among infected cattle were high in cattle-shelters such as Panjrapoles that lack adequate nutrition and medical care facilities. “The deaths are not happening at farms,” he added.
When asked if NDDB is seeing any instances of milk from infected cattle affecting humans, Meenesh Shah said, “Generally it is not zoonotic unlike many other diseases. But for safety reasons we are asking people to have pasteurised milk or to have boiled milk.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'
Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei
Women's cricket: India vs Barbados
Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’Premium
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Latest News
Delhi: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari fined for violating traffic rules during ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ bike rally
Senior leaders Raval, Parmar quit Congress, to join BJP
CJI Ramana’s office gets communication from Centre urging him to recommend successor
Gandhi Ashram revamp: State challenges maintainability of Tushar Gandhi PIL
NIA arrests two more people over Umesh Kolhe murder in Amravati
Former India pacer RP Singh senior’s son Harry selected for England Under-19
Unbeaten: Tania, the leading light and firefighter of India A team, continues to dazzle
K’taka: Education department conducts review meeting on school infrastructure, adoption and ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
Pansare murder case: HC transfers probe from SIT to ATS
The life and death of Daniel Auster, a son of literary Brooklyn
Delhi University approves new undergraduate admission process based on CUET scores
Andhra Pradesh govt observes birth anniversary of national flag designer Pingali Venkayya