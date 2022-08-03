scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Lumpy Skin Disease: NDDB supplied 28 lakh doses of goat pox vaccine in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab

In Gujarat alone, over 1,600 cattle have died due to LSD and 58,000 animals have been infected by the virus. The government has so far vaccinated 12.75 lakh cattle.

Written by Avinash Nair | Anand |
August 3, 2022 11:12:16 pm
lumpy skin disease, LSD, cattle deaths, cattle, bovine, gujarat cattle, goat pox, lumpy skin disease vaccine, Rajasthan, Ahmedabad latest news,The managing Director of Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation, RS Sodhi said mortality among infected cattle were high in cattle-shelters such as Panjrapoles that lack adequate nutrition and medical care facilities. “The deaths are not happening at farms,” he added.

In order to tackle Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) that has impacted “sporadic pockets” in the country, the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) has supplied 28 lakh doses of goat pox vaccine in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Punjab.

“We have sporadic cases in Gujarat, Punjab and Rajasthan. We have a subsidiary called Indian Immunologicals Ltd, which manufactures the vaccine… We have supplied 28 lakh goat pox vaccine doses that include 10 lakh doses vaccines for Gujarat in the past 15 days,” said Meenesh Shah, chairman of NDDB, on the sidelines of a media interaction held at the board headquarters in Anand.

“Both NDDB and GCCMF (Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation) are also buying vaccines from Hester Biosciences,” Shah said, without divulging the number of vaccines being procured from the private entity.

“Each vaccine dose costs Rs 3. The best way to counter the disease is vaccinate the animals. The disease will be under control in a short time,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...Premium
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...Premium
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

In Gujarat alone, over 1,600 cattle have died due to LSD and 58,000 animals have been infected by the virus. The government has so far vaccinated 12.75 lakh cattle.

Talking about the reduction in milk procurement in Gujarat due to LSD, RS Sodhi, managing director of GCMMF, said, “The reduction is just 0.25 per cent of our daily procurement. We are seeing a dip of 50,000 litres per day of milk procurement from Kutch.”

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox  

Sodhi said mortality among infected cattle were high in cattle-shelters such as Panjrapoles that lack adequate nutrition and medical care facilities. “The deaths are not happening at farms,” he added.

More from Ahmedabad

When asked if NDDB is seeing any instances of milk from infected cattle affecting humans, Meenesh Shah said, “Generally it is not zoonotic unlike many other diseases. But for safety reasons we are asking people to have pasteurised milk or to have boiled milk.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 11:12:16 pm

Most Popular

1

SC's PMLA ruling: 17 Oppn parties term order 'dangerous', seek review

2

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

3

Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'

4

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei

5

Day after raids at Herald House, Young Indian office sealed by ED

Featured Stories

Taiwan between giants
Taiwan between giants
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the In...
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the In...
India's trade deficit surges to over $31 bn – what is trade deficit, is i...
India's trade deficit surges to over $31 bn – what is trade deficit, is i...
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Women's cricket: India vs Barbados
CWG 2022 LIVE

Women's cricket: India vs Barbados

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’

Premium
OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

The secret of the pan-Indian success of films from the south
Opinion

The secret of the pan-Indian success of films from the south

A brown knight in a veshti, here’s how Chess Olympiad’s mascot ‘Thambi’ was created

A brown knight in a veshti, here’s how Chess Olympiad’s mascot ‘Thambi’ was created

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India
Explained

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India

Premium
‘A dream come true’: Mother-daughter duo fly plane together

‘A dream come true’: Mother-daughter duo fly plane together

Head of Kannada daily Udayavani T Mohandas Pai passes away at 89

Head of Kannada daily Udayavani T Mohandas Pai passes away at 89

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Laal Singh Chaddha

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement