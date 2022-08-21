Lumpy Skin Disease claims 4,010 cattle so far; active cases highest in Banaskantha

The cattle death toll due to Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in Gujarat has gone up to 4,010 with 18,423 animals still battling the disease. At 1,043, Banaskantha district reported the highest number of active cases.

This district, which shares its borders with Rajasthan, also saw the highest number of cattle deaths in a day—24 of the total 89 deaths reported in the state, according to data shared by the state government Saturday.

Kutch and Rajkot districts saw the second-highest number of deaths in a day at 13, although the spread of the infection has dipped substantially in Kutch district with 44 cases reported Saturday.

The districts that saw over 100 cases in a day include Anand (193), Rajkot (177), Patan (168), Sabarkantha (129), Devbhumi Dwarka (111) and Junagadh (110). So far, 44,74,905 cattle have been administered the vaccine.