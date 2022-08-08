Lumpy Skin Disease: 131 more cattle deaths, toll rises to 2,633 in Gujarat

The registered cattle deaths due to Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in Gujarat have risen to 2,633 as 131 more animals succumbed due to the virus Monday.

According to the figures shared by the state government, LSD has infected 72,893 cattle in 22 districts of the state of which 51,878 have been cured. The state government has vaccinated over 28.33 lakh cattle so far.

Over 3,200 villages have been affected by the disease in Gujarat that has an estimated two crore of cows and buffaloes.

On Monday, the virus spread to five more talukas engulfing 188 villages. The highest number of LSD cases were reported from Banaskantha district where 1,086 cases were registered. The district also saw 17 cattle deaths Monday. The highest number of cattle deaths was reported in Kutch where 70 cattle died on a single day. Kutch saw 44 new LSD cases Monday.

The state government has allocated over 44.84 lakh vaccine doses at the district level for cattle to fight the rapidly-spreading infection.