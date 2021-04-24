Lump-sum fine on vehicles plying without papers, no seizure: Gujarat government

Vehicles caught plying on roads without proper documents would no longer be seized but the owners would have to pay a lump-sum fine, the Gujarat government said on Saturday. A government statement said kin or friends of Covid patients reach hospitals in private vehicles and often do not carry the documents related to these.

Usually, such vehicles are seized and getting them released takes time. “Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has now decided that [only] lump-sum fines will be imposed,” the statement said.

Two and three-wheelers will be charged Rs 500 and four-wheelers will be charged Rs 1,000. The government has allowed owners of such vehicles to produce the documents before the authorities within 15 days.