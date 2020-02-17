LRD recruitment: Seats raised, cut-off set at 62.5 per cent

“After detailed discussion with the representatives of both reserved and unreserved categories, the state government has decided to follow the recruitment without considering the government resolution of August 1,2018,” said Patel. “After detailed discussion with the representatives of both reserved and unreserved categories, the state government has decided to follow the recruitment without considering the government resolution of August 1,2018,” said Patel.

Following the marathon meeting between BJP leaders, Ministers and representatives of both reserved and unreserved categories, the state government on Sunday set aside the contentious government resolution (GR) of August 1,2018 for the recruitment of women Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD).

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said that the women candidates securing cut-off marks of 62.5 per cent in the written test will be selected for LRD (police constable) post irrespective of the category they belong to.

The government’s decision came in response to the protests by women from reserved categories against the controversial 2018 GR citing it discriminatory and unconstitutional.

Following this, women candidates from the open categories protested against this demand, asking the government to follow recruitment as per 2018 GR.

Candidates from both reserved and unreserved category then approached the Gujarat high Court over the 2018 GR.

“After detailed discussion with the representatives of both reserved and unreserved categories, the state government has decided to follow the recruitment without considering the government resolution of August 1,2018. For this, cut off per cent of 62.5 for the written exam will be considered,” Patel said.

With this, the state government has also increased the number of seats for candidates from all categories.

He announced a total of 5,227 vacancies. “As against 1,834, the seats for Socially and Economically Backward Caste (SEBC) candidates has been raised to 3,248. Similarly, seats have been raised to 588 from 346 for Scheduled Caste, and 511 as against 476 for Scheduled Tribe candidates. It has been raised to 880 from 421 for general candidates,” Patel said.

Deputy CM made another announcement that the matter being subjudice, no future government appointments will be done as per August 1, 2018 GR.

